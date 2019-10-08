Sukhoi Fighter Jet ‘Shot Down’ by Pakistan Makes Appearance at Indian Air Force Day Flypast
The Russian-made warplane was in the ‘Avenger’ formation in the skies above the Hindon Air Base near Ghaziabad as part of a celebration marking the 87th foundation day of the Indian Air Force.
Three Mirage-2000 jets are flanked by two Sukhoi-30MKI in an "Avenger" formation during the flypast.
New Delhi: An Indian Sukhoi Su-30MKI that delighted spectators at an air show outside Delhi on Tuesday would have caused considerable embarrassment to Pakistan, which had claimed to have shot down the fighter jet during an aerial dogfight in February this year.
The Russian-made warplane was in the ‘Avenger’ formation in the skies above the Hindon Air Base near Ghaziabad as part of a celebration marking the 87th foundation day of the Indian Air Force. The fighter jet was even piloted by the same “shot down” crew, the NDTV reported.
Pakistan had earlier this year claimed that it shot the Sukhoi-30 from the sky in a brief air battle on February 27, a day after the Indian Air Force had bombed a terrorist camp in Balakot inside Pakistan.
In the dogfight, the IAF had said it had shot down an American-made F-16 and firmly denied that one of its Su-30s were destroyed. It had accused Pakistan of making up the story to cover for the loss of its jet, which was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
Varthaman, who was awarded the Vir Chakra, made his comeback on Tuesday as he led the formation of Mig-21 Bison fighter jets during a flypast at the air base.
Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force, which played a role in the Balakot air strike, were also decorated with citations on the 87th IAF Day. IAF chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in February.
Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces. The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- India's First Private Train Serves Water in Biodegradable Bottles
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates