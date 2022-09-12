Sarabjit Singh's Wife Sukhpreet Kaur Killed in Road Accident in Punjab's Fatehpur

Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh who succumbed to injuries after receiving beatings at a Lahore jail in 2013, died in an accident on Monday.

According to police reports, Sukhpreet Kaur was travelling on a two-wheeler when she ‘accidentally’ fell from it at Fatehpur village near Amritsar.

She was rushed to the hospital where she breathed her last. Sukhpreet’s last rites will be performed at her village Bhikhiwind on Tuesday.

In June, Sarabjit’s sister, Dalbir Kaur, who had launched the ‘Save Sarabjit’ campaign to free her brother from Pakistan jail, died following a heart attack.

Sarabjit Singh had crossed over to Pakistan in an inebriated condition in 1990. He was a resident of Bhikhiwind, a border village.

In Pakistan, he was sentenced to death for his alleged implication in a bomb blast case using a fake identity of Manjit Singh. The court had directed to hang Sarabjit Singh on April 1, 2008, but owing to international pressure, his execution was postponed indefinitely.

Singh received serious injuries after he was attacked by his fellow jail inmates at a Lahore jail in 2013. He died at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore on May 1, 2013.

