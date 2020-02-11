Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sultanpur Majra (सुल्तानपुर माजरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Sultanpur Majra is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Sultanpur Majra was one of the five seats in which the victory margin in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections was more than 50,000. All five seats were won by AAP. Sultanpur Majra has the highest percentage of Scheduled Caste population (44.37%) among all Delhi Assembly constituencies.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 44.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,75,566 eligible electors, of which 94,360 were male, 81,161 female and 45 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sultanpur Majra in 2020 is 860.12.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Sultanpur Majra, there are a total of 1639 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,69,933 eligible electors, of which 92,233 were male, 77,641 female and 34 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,858 eligible electors, of which 87,074 were male, 72,737 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,32,436 eligible electors, of which 73,230 were male, 59,191 female.

The number of service voters in Sultanpur Majra in 2015 was 25. In 2013, there were 22 and in 2008 there were 15.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Sandeep Kumar of AAP won in this seat by defeating Parbhu Dayal of BJP by a margin of 64,439 votes which was 55.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 69.5% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Jai Kishan of INC won in this seat defeating Sandeep Kumar of AAP by a margin of 1,112 votes which was 1.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.79% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Jai Kishan of INC won in this seat defeating Nand Ram Bagri of BJP by a margin of 18,675 votes which was 22.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.19% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 10. Sultanpur Majra Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 7 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 11 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sultanpur Majra are: Jai Kishan (INC), Neelam (BSP), Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP), Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP), Bharti (RJP), Mahender Kumar (SLSP), Gayatri (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.75%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.99%, while it was 66.07% in 2013. In 2008, 61.95% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.24%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 173 polling stations in 10. Sultanpur Majra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 151. In 2013 there were 151 polling stations and in 2008, there were 134.

Extent:

10. Sultanpur Majra constituency comprises of the following areas of North West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 39 (Part) Sultan Pur Majra (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 12-94 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 40 Sultan Pur Majra (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 41 (Part) EB No. 1–60. 4 municipal wards (Sultanpuri A, Mangolpuri D, Sultanpuri B, Sultanpuri C) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Sultanpur Majra is 3.77 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110086

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sultanpur Majra is: 28°41'57.8"N 77°02'52.8"E.

