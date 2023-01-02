Sultanpuri Death Case: Amit Shah Seeks Detailed Report from Delhi Police Commissioner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday ordered a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner in the gruesome incident in which a woman was killed and her body dragged for nearly 12 kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

“Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA," sources told ANI.

The 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Sunday. Five men travelling in the car were arrested.

The Rohini Court in the national capital sent all five accused in the death of the 20-year-old woman to three-day police remand. The victim’s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around, police said citing postmortem report.

Traces of blood were found on the car’s body, a probe by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team revealed, sources told CNN-News18. However, no blood was found inside the car.

Authorities conducted an autopsy at the premises of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) under the supervision of a medical board. Earlier in the day, police had said the victim’s body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem.

Protests erupted in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri earlier in the day as a video purportedly showing the woman’s body without clothes and broken legs surfaced on social media. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed. Locals accused the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as a road accident. However, said it was an accident.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident the “rarest of rare crime" and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind it. Describing it as an “extremely shameful" incident, he said, “This comes under the category of rarest of rare crimes. Such people should be given capital punishment. This can happen to anyone’s sister, daughter or daughter-in-law. The accused in this case may be associated with highly-placed politicians, but all of us together should make an effort to ensure that they get the harshest punishment."

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that one of the five accused arrested in connection with the incident belonged to the BJP.

Later in the day, Kejriwal said he has spoken to Saxena about the incident. “Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) should be slapped against them. No leniency should be shown even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the Police Commissioner to “strictly ensure" if there were any “lapses" on part of the police. The LG has also cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society. “Even as every possible support/help and beyond to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let’s together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest India News here