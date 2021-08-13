Sultry Weather Conditions Continue in Delhi, IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies

Sultry weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 78 per cent and 44 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT department has issued a green alert from August 14 to 19 with the possibility of partly cloudy sky. On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here