INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sultry Weather in Delhi, Rain Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

Rains in Delhi on Wednesday brought temperature down.

Rains in Delhi on Wednesday brought temperature down.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Share this:

The national capital reeled under sultry weather on Tuesday, with no rain recorded in the city.

However, the weatherman has forecast moderate to heavy rains for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The maximum temperature oscillated between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. Humidity levels shot up to 95 percent, causing inconvenience to residents.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "The monsoon trough will be close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Thursday."

"During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan.

"Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over these areas," he said.

Next Story
Loading