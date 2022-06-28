Sultry Weather Pushes Power Demand of Delhi to Highest Ever at 7,601 MW

The oppressive hot and humid weather prevailing in the national capital pushed peak power demand of the city to highest ever at 7,601 megawatt on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. As per realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), city’s peak power demand clocked 7601 MW at 3.21 PM.

The previous high in Delhi was 7409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019. The power demand of the city had never crossed 7000 MW in the month of June. It did so on June 9 this year for the first time and crossed 7000 MW mark nine times so far during this month, discom officials said. Cooling load caused by extensive use of airconditioners, coolers and fans is the main reason behind Delhi’s power load during the summers, they said.

In fact, according to estimates, around 50 per cent of Delhi’s power demand in summers is because of the cooling load, discom officials said. The peak power demand in the month of June was 6921 MW in 2021, 6314 MW in 2020, and 6769 MW in 2019 Delhi.

The highest peak power demand in the previous years was 7323 MW in 2021, 6314 MW in 2020, 7409 in 2019 and 7016 MW in 2018. The peak power demand this year is expected to touch 8200 MW, discom officials said.

The BSES discoms-BRPL and BYPL- recorded peak demand of 3302 MW and 1662 MW, respectively, as the overall peak demand of the city touched 7601 MW on Tuesday, showed SLDC realtime data. A spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) said the discom successfully met the peak power demand of 2173 MW, highest for the season, without any network constraint and power outage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.