Suman Kumar Gupta (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Suman Kumar Gupta is Trailing

Suman Kumar Gupta is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Suman Kumar Gupta's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 63 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 2.4 crore which includes Rs. 65.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.1 lakh of which Rs. 5.9 lakh is self income. Suman Kumar Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 59,605.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk are: Alka Lamba (INC), Parlad Singh Sawhney (AAP), Sudesh (BSP), Suman Kumar Gupta (BJP), Anil Singh Jadon (SS), Ramesh Chand Goyal (RJP), Satpal (ASP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Krishna Avtar (IND), Vijay Kumar Sharma (IND), Vipin Kumar (IND), Sandeep Sharma (IND).

