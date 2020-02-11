Suman Lata (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Suman Lata is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Nangloi Jat constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Suman Lata's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 53 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 12.5 crore which includes Rs. 2.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 10.3 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 77.6 lakh of which Rs. 35.6 lakh is self income. Suman Lata's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.2 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Nangloi Jat are: Mandeep Singh (INC), Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP), Sandeep (BSP), Suman Lata (BJP), Ajeet Kumar (BPC), Tarun Kumar Kothari (VSP), Digamber (SWP), Saroj Bala (PPID), Sanjeev Joshi (DJP), Chander Shekhar (IND), Rakesh Sharma (IND).

