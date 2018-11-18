English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sumanta Chaudhuri Appointed Coal Secretary, Upma Chawdhry as Youth Affairs's Secretary
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointments of Chaudhuri, who was Managing Director, Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare to replace Inder Jit Singh.
New Delhi: In high-level appointments by Central Government on Saturday, Sumanta Chaudhuri was appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Coal, while Upma Chawdhry was appointed as Youth Affairs Department's Secretary and Yogendra Tripathi as Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointments of Chaudhuri, who was Managing Director, Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare to replace Inder Jit Singh.
Accordingly, Chawdhry, who was Director in Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and took over the charge from Amarendra Kumar Dubey on his superannuation on December 31.
Besides, Tripathy, Chairman and Managing Director, Food Corporation of India will replace Rashmi Verma on her superannuation on November 30.
The cabinet committee has also approved the appointment of N. Sivasailam as Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department of Commerce.
In addition, Chhabilendra Roul will take over as Secretary, Department of Fertilizers on superannuation of Bharathi S. Sihag, December 31.
Ashok Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on superannuation of Raghav Chandra.
Shalini Prasad is temporarily promoted to Secretary of Ministry of Panchayati Raj while Girish Chandra Murmu will take over as Secretary, Department of Expenditure on superannuation of A.N. Jha on January 31.
The committee has also approved the appointment of Anshu Prakash as Special Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce and Jalaj Shrivastava as Additional as Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Shipping.
Meenakshi Gupta was appointed as Member Secretary, National Commission for Women, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Amita Prasad as Director General, National Productivity Council.
