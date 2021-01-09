Sumbit Plan To Check Coronavirus Spread During Magh Mela: HC To UP Govt

Allahabad, Jan 8: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a foolproof plan by which it intends to check the coronavirus during the upcoming Magh Mela here. The court direction came after the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on Thursday informed the court that people will be allowed to enter the defined Magh Mela area here only after they produce a negative coronavirus report. However, a Division Bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar observed that after having gone through the instructions submitted by the government, they are not convinced that the steps being taken by the state will be sufficient to stop the infection spread. Fixing January 12 as the next date for hearing into a PIL on this, the court directed the state government to come up with fullproof methods by which it intended to control the spread of the infection. They may keep in mind that such congregations during month of Magh are very large in number and if even one infected person sneaks inside the city, he can create havoc, the court added.

