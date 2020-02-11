Sumesh Gupta (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sumesh Gupta of INC is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sumesh Gupta is a Indian National Congress candidate from Rohini constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Sumesh Gupta's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 48 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.4 crore which includes Rs. 56.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 86 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.2 lakh of which Rs. 3 lakh is self income. Sumesh Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 27.5 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohini are: Arun Kumar Chadha (BSP), Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Sumesh Gupta (INC), Rajbir (BDP), Rajesh Garg (IND), Sheela Rani (IND).

