Sumitra Mahajan Questions Indefinite Reservation, Says Even Ambedkar Wanted It for Only 10 Years
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan questioned whether reservation in education and jobs can bring welfare to the country.
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (PTI)
Ranchi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has expressed doubts over the effectiveness of offering reservation in education and jobs for an indefinite period, saying even Dalit icon BR Ambedkar wanted quotas for only 10 years.
"The idea of Ambedkarji was to bring social harmony by introducing reservation for 10 years. But what we do is to extend the reservation every 10 years. There is a shortcoming," Mahajan said in her valedictory address on the last day of the four-day 'Lok Manthan' programme.
"Will reservation bring welfare to the country?" she asked. She stressed the need to follow Dr BR Ambedkar to bring social harmony in society and the country.
"So long as we do not strengthen the spirit of patriotic feeling towards our country, overall development of the country is not possible," Mahajan said.
Mahajan also called upon Indians to think about the country and how to move forward its culture and civilization. She said the world looks up to Indian culture, "but whether we are looking towards it is a matter of introspection."
The speaker appreciated the three-day churning over re-building of India by intellectuals at Lok Manthan, the theme of which was Jan (people), Gan (society) and Maan (mind). She also rued the damage inflicted on government property by protestors who waste tax payers money in doing so. "There should be "Rastra Bhavana" (national sentiment) on this," she said.
Mahajan also referred to Vice President Venkaiah Naidus inaugural speech at Lok Manthan on September 27 in which Naidu had said that the nation should come first. "People should think of Jan, Gan, Man (people, society and mind). People should know about the history and literature of the country," Mahajan said.
On women, she said "Respect to women is of great importance. Women is an important part of society and without her, society will not move forward." Sharing an experience about her visit to England, Mahajan said even a guard was aware of the Kohinoor Diamond's origins in India.
"When I told him that this is ours", he replied, "I know, but you could have protected it."
She stressed on proper rearing of cows instead of leaving them roaming on the streets, at the mercy of the people. "One can donate fodder and make proper arrangements for their stay at the right place so that cows are properly looked after," Mahajan said.
"I once asked a sadhu about Srihasth Mela in Ujjain, and the sadhu said sadhus go everywhere, he sees what is happening in the country and meets the people. The sadhus meet near pious rivers and discuss about it as to what will happen in the next 12 years of Kumbh Mela," she said.
She called upon the youth to travel not only as tourists, but as citizens trying to understand the country and their role in nation-building.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, state Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Sports, Youth Affairs Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
(With agency inputs)
Mujhe aarakshan mila, main kuch jivan mein ban gaya to maine jivan ke kitne chan aise bitaye soochne mein ki maine mere samaaj ko baanta kitna hai? Yeh sochna bahut zaroori hai. Kya uska fayeda hai? Kya aarakshan ka yahi kalpana hai?: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in Ranchi (30.9) pic.twitter.com/9ZChIqMfHN— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
