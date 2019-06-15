Sumitra Mahajan Questions Railways Over Women Safety After Plan to Provide On-board Massage Service
As per the plan, the facility will be available on 39 trains originating from Indore, including the Dehradun-Indore Express, New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express and Indore-Amritsar Express.
File photo of outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (PTI)
Indore: Outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has questioned the plan to provide massage service on trains, suggesting that it may make women
passengers feel unsafe or uncomfortable. Shankar Lalwani, her successor as BJP MP from Indore, had raised similar objections earlier this week.
In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Friday, Mahajan sought to know whether the ministry had approved the Ratlam Division's plan to start a massage service.
"What arrangements will be made to provide this facility given that the service would throw up some questions regarding the safety and comfort of passengers, especially
that of women passengers," Mahajan asked.
The former MP also sought to know whether a massage parlor was being set up at the Indore Railway Station.
On June 10, Lalwani had written a letter to the railway ministry on the issue, saying it would not be appropriate to provide massage to passengers on board, especially in the presence of women.
After Lalwani's letter, Ratlam Railway Divisional Manager R N Sunkar had clarified that the service would not include a `full body massage'. Only head and foot massage will be provided, he said.
The railways will ensure that the facility will not make passengers feel uncomfortable, he added.
