Summer Bumper BR 72 Kerala Lotteries: Prize Of Rs 6 Crore Announced, Check Result at keralalotteries.com

As the state and union government has eased out lockdown rules, the Kerala state Lottery Department has resumed to draw the daily lottery tickets. The latest lottery result to be announced is the Summer Bumper BR 72.

The first prize of the lottery was fixed at Rs 6 crore, while the second winners were to be awarded Rs 25 lakh each. The Summer Bumper BR 72 Kerala Lotteries began at 3 pm on Friday and the complete list was uploaded on the official website.

Summer Bumper BR 72 Kerala Lotteries Winners







1st Prize (Rs 67 crore): SE 208304 (Palakkad)

2nd Prize (Rs 25 lakh each): SA 159533 (Kottayam), SB 269015 (Ernakulam), SC 254802 (Palakkad), SD 150170 (Palakkad), SE 241220 (Kannur)

3rd prize (Rs 5 lakh each): SA 102868 (Thiruvananthapuram), SA 164066 (Palakkad), SB 156627 (Kottayam), SB 363237 (Kozhikode), SC 111924 (Kannur), SC 303585 (Kottayam), SD 105762 (Palakkad), SD 292240 (Idukki), SE 116018 (Thiruvananthapuram), SE 332728 (Wayanad)

As the official notification stated, the Summer Bumper - 2020 Lottery BR-72 was earlier scheduled to be drawn at 2pm on March 31. However, as the coronavirus lockdown put a pause to all the activities, the Lottery Department rescheduled the lottery to June 26. The result of Summer Bumper BR 72 was drawn at the Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The lottery buyers can check their result on the official website keralalotteries.com. They can also verify the results on this direct link.

The other weekly lottery announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department includes WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus.