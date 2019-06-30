Summer Vacation Extended Till July 8 in Delhi Schools for Students up to Class 8
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, clarified that the order will be applicable for both government and private schools.
Representative image
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday extended by a week the summer vacation in city schools for students till Class 8 in view of hot weather conditions in the national capital.
The schools for up to classes 8 will reopen from July 8 while for the higher classes will reopen from Monday as per the earlier schedule.
"In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.
दिल्ली में गर्म मौसम को देखते हुए स्कूलों में 8वीं क्लास तक के लिए गर्मी की छुट्टियाँ एक सप्ताह के लिए बढ़ाई जा रही हैं. 8वीं तक बच्चों के स्कूल अब 8 जुलाई से खुलेंगे. बाक़ी क्लास के लिए स्कूल अपने पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार खुलेंगे.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2019
Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, clarified that the order will be applicable for both government and private schools.
Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.
