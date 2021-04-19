Summer Vacation in Bengal Schools to Start from April 20 in View of Rising Covid-19 Cases

The West Bengal government on Monday said summer vacation in schools will begin from as early as Tuesday in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The summer break usually starts from the first week of May.

Classes for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard had resumed from mid-February (in state-aided and state-run schools). But, due to the present Covid-19 situation, we are forced to prepone the summer vacation. The education department will issue necessary notifications on Tuesday.

The decision comes amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months.

