CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Hotter Summers Likely as 7 States Including Punjab, Odisha Witness mid-March Level Max Temp | Details
1-MIN READ

Hotter Summers Likely as 7 States Including Punjab, Odisha Witness mid-March Level Max Temp | Details

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

March can be significantly hotter than usual, given how February is resembling March's usual maximum temperatures (PTI/File Photo)

March can be significantly hotter than usual, given how February is resembling March's usual maximum temperatures (PTI/File Photo)

Early heat will also be damaging to the wheat crop, as Punjab is also one of the states with higher maximum temperatures these days

With the winter season still lingering around, concerns for an especially heated summer have already started doing rounds, with seven states recording higher-than-usual maximum temperatures. In seven states — Punjab, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand — the maximum temperatures seen in recent days, surpassed those usually recorded in mid-March.

Going by this data, March will naturally be hotter than usual too, and hence, people in most parts of India should brace for a hotter summer. According to a Hindustan Times report, such high temperatures mean that seven states have experienced mid-March maximums at least once in the last week.

Hotter Than Usual in 17 States in Total

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier revealed that the average maximum in Odisha and Himachal Pradesh hit the 1981-2010 average for March 18 once last week. The same pattern was seen in Gujarat and Rajasthan on March 17, in Chhattisgarh on March 15, in Punjab on March 12 and in Jharkhand on March 14.

For another 10 states, the maximum was around two weeks ahead (late February levels) on at least one day in the last week. These states are Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Will March be Warmer too?

Logically looking at IMD stats, March can be significantly hotter than usual, given how February is resembling March’s usual maximum temperatures. Of the 39 warmer-than-normal February months since 1951, 27 were followed by a warmer-than-normal March.

However, there is no strong correlation between the temperature deviation in these two months. In fact, the three hottest February months (2006, 1960, and 1967) were followed by a colder-than-normal March, which means that one must wait before pressing the panic button as far as the fate of the winter crop is concerned.

Absence of Winter Rain Responsible

The reason for this early heat is a lack of winter rain this year. According to IMD’s forecast issued on February 16, there is no relief for most of the country in the next two weeks either. If these trends do not change, they could have a significant adverse effect on this year’s winter crop, especially wheat.

Early heat will also be damaging to the wheat crop, as Punjab is also one of the states with higher maximum temperatures these days.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. maximum temperature
  2. summer
first published:February 18, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 13:51 IST
Read More