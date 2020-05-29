INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sun Pharma to Conduct Clinical Trial of Pancreatitis Drug in Covid-19 Patients in India

A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The University of Tokyo had announced plans for a trial of nafamostat and camostat mesilate, a related drug, starting as early as April 2020.

  • Reuters Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
Share this:

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday it has received Indian regulatory approval to start clinical trials of a pancreatitis drug in COVID-19 patients.

The company joins other Indian drugmakers Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd that are conducting trials in India for potential drugs for COVID-19, which currently has no approved treatment or vaccine.

Sun Pharma said the pancreatitis drug, nafamostat mesilate, has been "identified as a potential candidate for COVID-19 patients by scientists at University of Tokyo and Leibniz Institute for Primate Research, Germany".

The company said it has initiated manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the finished product of the drug using technology from its unit, Pola Pharma Japan.

In April, the University of Tokyo announced plans for a trial of nafamostat mesilate and camostat mesilate, a related drug, licensed in Japan and South Korea to treat chronic pancreatitis.

Sun Pharma shares gained after the announcement, and closed up 3.3% at 474.25 rupees. Shares in Indian drugmakers have been on a tear this year, with the Nifty pharma index rising 21.5% so far.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading