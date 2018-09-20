English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunanda Death Case: Court Directs Delhi Police to Hand Over Documents to Tharoor
The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and wife Sunanda Pushkar.
Loading...
New Delhi: A court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to hand over some documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case against him pertaining to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death around four years ago in a luxury hotel here.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the directions after senior advocate Vikash Pahwa, appearing for the politician, told the court that some of the documents the agency gave were not readable, while many pages were missing.
The documents were filed by police along with the charge sheet.
The court also granted Tharoor exemption from personal appearance for the day after an application was moved by his counsel in this regard.
The court, thereafter, posted the matter for further hearing on October 4.
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.
The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by court on July 7 after he appeared before court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.
The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.
Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the directions after senior advocate Vikash Pahwa, appearing for the politician, told the court that some of the documents the agency gave were not readable, while many pages were missing.
The documents were filed by police along with the charge sheet.
The court also granted Tharoor exemption from personal appearance for the day after an application was moved by his counsel in this regard.
The court, thereafter, posted the matter for further hearing on October 4.
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.
The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by court on July 7 after he appeared before court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.
The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.
Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- AFC U-16 Championship: Confident of Strong Showing, Indian Colts Have Task Cut Out in Malaysia
- Russian Athletes to Return to Competition as WADA Lifts Doping Ban
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...