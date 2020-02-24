Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Sunanda Pushkar Case: Court Seeks Response From Police to Shashi Tharoor's Plea on Wife's Twitter Account

The court had last month dismissed Tharoor's plea seeking to place before it certain tweets of his wife, saying he will have the liberty to produce them at an appropriate stage.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sought response from the city police on a plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seeking preservation of his deceased wife's Twitter account and tweets made by her prior to her death in 2014. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the investigating officer (IO) in the case to file his reply on Tharoor's plea by March 20, when the court will next hear the matter.

The court had last month dismissed Tharoor's plea seeking to place before it certain tweets of his wife, saying he will have the liberty to produce them at an appropriate stage.

The former union minister who had got pre-arrest bail, which was later converted to regular bail, was charged by the Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the plea filed on Monday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, said Twitter may delete her entire account since she expired in 2014 and that poses a threat of loss of evidence in this case.

When an individual dies, "Twitter may delete the entire account, until and unless an order is passed in this regard. That poses a threat of loss of the evidence in this case," Pahwa said

"Since 2014 her (Pushkar's) account is inactive. Give a direction to IO to write to Twitter India to preserve her account and tweets," he requested the court.

Police claimed that Tharoor, the sole accused in the case, had abetted his wife's suicide as he had tortured her.

The maximum punishment for the offence listed in the charge sheet is 10 years of imprisonment. Pushkar's death had created a sensation as it came shortly after a bitter spat between the couple on Twitter over his alleged affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a suite of luxury hotel Leela in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying at the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram