Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Copies of Evidence Given to Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Police Tells Court
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal was told by the Delhi Police's senior public prosecutor Atul Srivastava that the copies supplied to Shashi Tharoor, accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, included electronic and documentary evidence.
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and wife Sunanda Pushkar.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Thursday informed a court here that it has handed over copies of all the evidence to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal was told by the Delhi Police's senior public prosecutor Atul Srivastava that the copies supplied to Tharoor included electronic and documentary evidence.
Senior advocate Vikash Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, sought time from the court for verifying the documents.
The documents included statements of various witnesses recorded in the case.
The court granted a week to Tharoor and posted the matter for further hearing on October 12.
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.
The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by court on July 7 after he appeared before court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.
The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.
Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
