Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Shashi Tharoor Granted Regular Bail by Delhi Court

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted regular bail by a Delhi court in the case relating to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death almost four years ago. The development comes two days after a court had granted him anticipatory bail.The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was summoned as an accused in the case, appeared before the court and informed it that he had already been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a Sessions Court on July 5.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal then directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount as directed by the Sessions Court and converted the interim relief to regular bail.Tharoor had moved the Sessions Court for anticipatory bail apprehending arrest.The court had summoned Tharoor as an accused in the case on June 5, asking him to appear before it on July 7, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.The Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker has denied all charges.In an earlier statement, he had said the charges against him were preposterous and baseless. "I will continue to vigorously contest these charges and maintain my steadfast conviction that ultimately truth will prevail through the judicial system that we have privileged to have in our country," he said.