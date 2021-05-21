india

Sundarlal Bahugana, the Face Behind Chipko Movement, Dies of Covid-19; PM Modi Says It's a 'Monumental Loss'
1-MIN READ

Sundarlal Bahugana, the Face Behind Chipko Movement, Dies of Covid-19; PM Modi Says It's a 'Monumental Loss'

Sundarlal Bahuguna

Sundarlal Bahuguna

Sundarlal Bahuguna had been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for Covid treatment. According to local reports, he was suffering from pneumonia and had diabetes, which is considered a comorbidity in coronavirus cases.

Sundarlal Bahuguna, the environmentalist behind Chipko Movement, died on Friday at the age of 94. He was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on May 8 for treatment of Covid-19. According to local reports, he was suffering from pneumonia and had diabetes, which is considered a comorbidity in coronavirus cases.

“The team of doctors treating him has advised to check and monitor blood sugar levels, including electrolytes and liver function. Their tests are being conducted," AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal said on Thursday.

A report in Dainik Jagran stated, Bahuguna breathed his last around noon. The environmentalist will be cremated at the Ganges in Rishikesh.

Reacting to the leader’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti."

first published:May 21, 2021, 12:38 IST