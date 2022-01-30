Kerala: What's Allowed & What's Not as Sunday Lockdown Kicks Off Amid 50,000 New Covid Cases

Lockdown-like restrictions have been in place in Kerala today (Sunday, January 30) to curb the pace of Covid spread as the state logged in over 50,000 new infections and eight Covid-related deaths. All essential services like milk and fruits will be available from 7 am to 9 pm, while those working in such services will be allowed to travel with their employment identity cards. The residents have been asked to limit their travel to only emergencies and procurement of essential items or services. Interestingly, while liquor sale has been banned for Sunday, toddy has been put under essential serves list and will be available.

The state on Saturday recorded 50,812 new cases, taking the infection count to 59,31,945 and the death toll to 53,191. On January 25, Kerala had registered 55,475 cases, the highest ever single day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday-11,103, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 6,647 and Kozhikode 4,490.

Kottayam too reported over 4,000 fresh cases, prompting authorities to ban all social gatherings in the district. Shops, markets, and even places of worship are closed. Churches are conducting Sunday masses virtually.

Here’s What’s Allowed and What’s Not in Kerala on Sundays:

• Only 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and death-related functions on Sunday.

• Shops selling essential items such as milk, newspaper, fish, meat, fruits and vegetables and provision will be open only from 7 am to 9 pm.

• Those working in the essential service sectors (such as police, fire force, media, govt officials, health workers, etc) can travel with their employment identity cards.

• Medical stores, media establishments, telecom, Internet services and ambulance services will function full time. Sanitation workers are also allowed to work.

• Emergency travel is allowed. But documents proving the emergency nature should be produced. Travel for hospital visits and for vaccination purposes are allowed.

• Only parcel services will be available in hotels and bakeries from 7 am to 9 pm. No one will be served food at hotels and restaurants.

• There will be no changes in the scheduled examinations. Hall-ticket and ID card should be produced.

Long-distance buses and trains will ply. Those who travel to airports and railway stations can use their private vehicles. Keep the ticket in hand.

• Tourists are allowed to travel to their hotel or resort with stay vouchers. Pre-booked tourist cars and taxis are allowed. Workshops can open in emergency situations. There is no bar for visiting hotels, resorts and tourist places if you have made advance booking in these places.

• Liquor shops will not open, but in the order issued by the Disaster Management Department, toddy sale has been included in essential services category. Toddy shops will be open from 9 am to 7 pm.

