Sunday Lockdown Imposed in Four More Districts in Madhya Pradesh to Contain Covid-19 Spread

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Friday announced to impose Sunday weekly lockdown in four more districts – Ujjain, Narsinghpur, Vidisha and Gwalior – starting this week. Similar restrictions have also been imposed in Chhindwara district’s Sausar town as it shares borders with Maharashtra which is reporting the maximum numbers of Covid-19 cases from across the country.

From this Sunday onwards, these places will be put under lockdown prohibitions starting from 10pm on Saturday to 6am on Monday. However, essential services will be exempted from these orders.

So far, a total of 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh are under the ambit of weekly Sunday lockdown.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported over 2,000 fresh infection cases, of which Indore reported 612 cases, while Bhopal and Jabalpur recorded 425 and 156 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also urged people to restrain from stepping out during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat. “We are working on three-pronged strategy preventing infection, arranging proper treatment and expediting vaccination,” he said.

The Chief Minister had already hinted that some stringent measures are in store to control the further spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Manish Singh said that the decision will not be changed and prohibitive measures will remain be in place till further orders.