Sunday Lockdown in Kerala Lifted; Schools, Colleges to Reopen from Feb 28 With Full Capacity

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to further ease Covid-induced restrictions and lifted the Sunday lockdown despite a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced to relax the present Sunday near lockdown mode that was there on the previous three Sundays.

The government has also announced the reopening of schools and holding of classes in full capacity from February 28 and until then all classes will be held with 50 per cent attendance.

The meeting also decided to see how best could important events like Aluva Sivarathri, Maramon Convention, and the famed Attukala Pongala be held with increased participation and for this, a proper analysis would be done and a decision will be taken shortly.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has also decided to open the post-Covid clinics across the state and has asked the Health Department to see appropriate action is taken against private hospitals which have without proper reason given monoclonal antibody treatment to Covid-19 patients.

Covid-19 Cases in Kerala

Daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala saw a slight increase on Tuesday, compared to a day ago, with the state recording 29,471 fresh infections which raised the caseload to 63,23,378. The southern state had reported 22,524 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Kerala on Tuesday also reported 824 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 59,939, according to a government release. Of the deaths, 28 were reported in the last 24 hours, 205 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 591 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 46,393 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 59,79,002. As the number of recoveries were more than the new Covid-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 2,83,676, the release said.

(with inputs from wires)

