It is an intriguing order from a state police chief. But this is Uttar Pradesh, and anything is possible. The director general of police (DGP) of the state has asked his force to stop recording phone calls made by MPs and MLAs to them and making them ‘viral’.

News18 has a copy of an order issued by Uttar Pradesh DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan to the force on January 27. “This complaint is being received that police officers and policemen are recording their phone conversations with Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and they are made ‘viral’ too,” the DGP has written.

‘Call’ to action

Making a conversation ‘viral’ means leaking the recorded chat to the media or putting it on social media.

“This tendency is improper. Due to such actions of policemen or officers, unnecessary controversies arise for the UP police in the media and social media, and creates an uncomfortable situation for top police officers. This is objectionable,” the DGP has said, directing all policemen to immediately refrain from recording such calls or making them viral.

BJP has been critical of UP bureaucracy

Senior BJP leaders have been critical of UP bureaucrats including senior police officers for not listening to their concerns, with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya warning the bureaucracy and police top brass to pay heed to elected representatives.

A large majority of MPs and MLAs in UP belong to the BJP.

The DGP’s January 27 order says MPs and MLAs should be accorded all courtesy as per existing rules in this regard and it has been observed that earlier such orders have not been heeded.

“MPs and MLAs have been complaining to top police officers and senior officials of the UP government — this spoils the image of the police force,” the DGP has written.

The order has also said that policemen and officers should display their name badges on uniforms at all times as this is not being done by some personnel.

