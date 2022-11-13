A dedicated internal portal, bimonthly targets, weekly reviews at the secretary level, preparation of a full calendar, factoring in vacancies arising even in 2023-2024 due to retirements and top-level monitoring from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) –- this is how the Narendra Modi-led government is working to provide 10 lakh jobs by the end of 2023.

With unemployment and jobs emerging as major political issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ambitious plan to fill up all 10 lakh central government vacancies by the end of 2023. The first ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held in October, where the prime minister handed over the first lot of 75,000 such jobs to young aspirants.

News18 has now learnt of a five-point plan drawn up by the Centre to meet the target of 10 lakh jobs by the end of next year. The idea, a top official said, is to “further compress the time frame for the completion of recruitment process”.

The first step towards this aim is the creation of an internal government portal called ‘Vacancy Status Portal’, on which all ministries and departments have been asked to upload their latest vacancy data.

Second, a nodal officer has been appointed in each ministry and department to regularly update the portal.

Third, bimonthly targets have been fixed for all ministries and a full calendar till the end of 2023 has been drawn up for filling up the vacancies in question.

Fourth, the government has devised a ‘Plan of Action for Unified Collective Digital Issuance of Offer and Appointment Letters’ with all ministries asked to update the portal with details on the numbers for which appointment letters are to be issued in the coming months. The top official said progress on this is being reviewed at the PMO level every month and the cabinet secretary has been made the incharge. All secretaries are reviewing progress on a weekly basis.

Fifth, the government has decided to also factor in vacancies arising in the financial year 2023-2024 due to scheduled retirements. The Centre has asked all ministries to place an indent for such vacancies with relevant recruitment agencies in the ongoing cycle. The government has also asked all ministries to submit proposals for revival of posts falling under the ‘deemed abolished’ category to the department of expenditure for its approval.

News18 had earlier reported that the department of personnel and training (DoPT) is working on a mission mode to fulfil PM Modi’s promise to fill 10 lakh government vacancies by the end of 2023. The government is planning more Rozgar Melas, like the one held in October, in the coming months.

The Centre, in a written reply in Parliament, recently said against 40.35 lakh sanctioned positions as on March 1, 2021, only 30.55 lakh employees were in place at the central government ministries and departments, implying a vacancy of close to 9.8 lakh posts. There are 2.94 lakh vacancies in the ministry of railways, 2.64 lakh vacancies in the defence (civilian) department, 1.4 lakh vacancies in the home ministry, close to 90,000 vacancies in the department of posts and 80,000 vacancies in the department of revenue.

