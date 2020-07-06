Sunglasses on, Evil Laughter & Iconic Dialogue from 'Don': Villagers Recall 'Bad Man' Vikas Dubey's Terror

Lucknow: Donning sunglasses, gun in hand and an evil laughter, Bikru village residents recall "bad man" Vikas Dubey's masquerading Bollywood villains. But, they say, his terror was real.

The history-sheeter, whose men gunned down eight police personal in Kanpur's Bikhru village, is said to "highly-influenced" by Bollywood movies. Narrating their harrowing tale, villagers said that he used to recite lines from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Don', which they said was his "favourite".

Speaking to News18, 82-year-old Anantram said, “Vikas used to portray himself as a cruel don at the age of 19 and often he used to say 'Don Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi, Namumkin Hai (it's not hard to catch Don, it is impossible)'. He used to recite this dialogue with black sunglasses, which were his favourite. He used to walk out of jail within a few days even when he committed serious crimes. As time passed, the crime graph of Dubey soared and so did his nexus with the police due to which he used to easily get bail in most of the cases."

"Seeing Dubey walk out of jail even after serious charges, the villagers were scared and no one dared to speak against him. I have seen the history-sheeter put a gun on the head of many villagers and then used to say the dialogue from Bollywood flick 'Don', also he used to laugh out loud to instill fear among locals. The villagers had no option but to turn a blind eye to whatever Dubey was doing, Also, he used to be accompanied by his bodyguards in the village,” said Anantram.

As the fugitive gangster remains absconding for the third day, the reward on him has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh post approval from UP DGP HC Awasthi on Monday. Dubey is the prime accused in the killing of eight cops in Uttar Pradesh's Vikru village under Chaubeypur police station, along with his aides. Initially, the reward announced on his arrest was Rs 50,000, however, it was later increased by the police.

A Special Task Force (STF) is also investigating the matter along with officers from 40 other police stations. Posters of Dubey have been pasted in many areas including Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao and adjoining districts.

Till date, three policemen have been suspended for their alleged involvement in tipping off Dubey ahead of the police raid in which eight cops lost their lives and seven were seriously injured. The suspended police personnel include two sub-inspectors and a constable.

In a major revelation on Sunday, an aide of the absconding gangster, Dayashankar Agnihotri, had admitted that someone from the police department had called Dubey and alerted him about the police raid. Dayashankar, a close aide of the notorious gangster, was arrested by police after being shot in the leg during an encounter in Kanpur's Kalyanpur area on Saturday. He was later admitted at a district hospital for treatment. He is one of the 18 aides of Dubey on whom the police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

Dayashankar confirmed that after Dubey received a call from police ahead of the raid, he alerted his gang members who got the time to prepare an ambush for the police personnel coming to arrest him. He further said that during the raid, there was just one weapon in the house which Dubey used to fire at the cops.