Sunil Jain Passes Away at Delhi AIIMS After Battling Covid for Weeks, PM Modi Condoles Death

Managing Editor of Financial Express Sunil Jain passed away on Saturday after battling COVID-19 for weeks. He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on May 3. His sister Sandhya Jain took to Twitter to inform about the editor’s demise.

“We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors+staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days @drharshvardhan @rajivtuli69," she wrote.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying, “You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti."

You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal also expressed his condolences. “Very saddened to hear that senior journalist Sunil Jain, editor of Financial Express, has passed away. He was an inspiration & somebody who inspired generation of journalists. Deepest condolences to his family," he said.

