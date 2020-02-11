Sunil Kumar Yadav (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sunil Kumar Yadav of BJP is Traling

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sunil Kumar Yadav is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from New Delhi constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Sunil Kumar Yadav's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 44 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 40.1 lakh which includes Rs. 8.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 31.5 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 19.4 lakh of which Rs. 11.4 lakh is self income. Sunil Kumar Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs. 13.1 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from New Delhi are: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Ram Gulam (BSP), Romesh Sabharwal (INC), Sunil Kumar Yadav (BJP), Ajay Tiwari (RRP), Aditi Sharma (HAMS), Amit Sharma (VBP), Ashok Agyani (BSNP), MU Dua (ANP), Narender Kumar Bansal (BLPGL), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Mahender Singh (PPID), Meena Suryawanshi (RPIA), Professor Ramesh Narain Singh (VSP), Rajbir (BDP), Shealendera Singh (AJAP), Sampurna Nand Uniyal (JAVP), Kirti Singh Panwar (IND), Daya Shankar Agrawal (IND), Yogender Singh (IND), Ramesh Kumar Khatri (IND), Rahul Kumar (IND), Rahul Beniwal (IND), Vikas Sharma (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Sanni Kaushik (IND), Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala (IND), Sandeep Srivastava (IND).

