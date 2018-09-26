'Sunlight is The Best Disinfectant': SC Allows Live Streaming of Certain Proceedings in Court

In an effort to bring in more transparency and serve public interest, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed live streaming of certain proceedings taking place in the court."Sunlight is the best disinfectant," said the top court while making the pronouncement on the matter.The court further said that necessary rules for balancing rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be placed soon.The bench was hearing petitions including those filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, law student Snehil Tripathi and NGO 'Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change' on the issue.A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had reserved its verdict on August 24, saying it wanted to implement the concept of "open court" to decongest the courtrooms.Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had said that live streaming could be introduced as a pilot project in the Chief Justice of India's court on matters of constitutional importance and had submitted suggestions on the guidelines for live streaming of court proceedings.Earlier, the Centre had said that video recording and live streaming of judicial proceedings can be undertaken on a trial basis in constitutional matters being heard by the Chief Justice of India's court.