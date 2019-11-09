Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Ayodhya Verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board Has 'No Plan' To Challenge SC Ruling, Says Chairperson

In his initial reaction soon after the judgement, the Board's counsel Zafaryab Jilani had expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and said they will seek a review.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 9, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayodhya Verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board Has 'No Plan' To Challenge SC Ruling, Says Chairperson
Sunni Central Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani with other advocates in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Lucknow: Chairperson Zafar Ahmad Farooqui of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict and said it has no plans to challenge it.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The Board has no plans to challenge it," he said. "As of now, the verdict is being studied thoroughly, after which the Board will issue a detailed statement. "If any lawyer or any other person says the decision will be challenged by the Board, it should not be taken as correct," Farooqui said.

In a statement, Farooqui said, "I, as a chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, want to make it clear that the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will not go in for any review of the apex court's order or file any curative petition, hence any statement in this regard by any individual, lawyer or an organisation which mentions that the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will go in for a review is not our line."

In his initial reaction soon after the judgement, the Board's counsel Zafaryab Jilani had said in Delhi, "The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict."

Jilani, however, later clarified that the press conference was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and he had reacted as its secretary and not as the counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board.

Speaking on the issue of selection of five acres of alternative land given to the Board for the construction of a mosque, Farooqui said, “We welcome and respect the decision given by the Supreme Court. We will consult with the Board members about where to take the land and then decided further on the issue.”

Farooqui also said the Board was grateful to the court for setting aside the "erroneous observation of one of the judges of the Allahabad HC in its 2010 ruling, which diluted the provision of the Places of Worship Act, 1991".

The Board had last month proposed withdrawing claim on the disputed land with some conditions in the national interest.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on Saturday, paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram