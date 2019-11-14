Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Sunni Waqf Board Should Not Accept 5-acre Plot for Mosque: Jamiat Chief

The JUEH president also said the court has accepted that the Babri mosque was not built by demolishing a temple during Babur's rule.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sunni Waqf Board Should Not Accept 5-acre Plot for Mosque: Jamiat Chief
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi; The Sunni Waqf Board should not accept the 5-acre plot which the Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment has directed the Centre to allot for a mosque, head of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUEH) Maulana Arshad Madani said on Thursday.

He said the Jamiat had asserted that the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, based on evidence, will be respected by it.

Maulana Madani, however, said the judgment was "beyond understanding".Sources said an executive committee meeting of the Jamiat on Thursday could not reach a consensus on whether to file a review petition on the Ayodhya verdict and a decision will be taken on Friday.

The court accepted that placing idols in a mosque and demolishing it is illegal."But the court gave its decision in favour of those responsible for it," he said.

The JUEH president also said the court has accepted that the Babri mosque was not built by demolishing a temple during Babur's rule.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on Saturday, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Asked about his views on whether the land should be accepted by the Muslim side, Madani said, "The land has not been given to us. They have given the land to the Sunni Waqf Board."

"Our opinion is that the Sunni Waqf Board should not accept the land, but finally it is up to them," said the head of JUEH, which was also a litigant in the case.

"The issue is about rights not about land. We don't want land. Muslims don't need land," he said.

Madani said that according to religion, a mosque remains a mosque irrespective of 'namaz' is being held or not.

"The SC said it was mosque and not made by destructing a temple. For us, according to religion, it is still a mosque," Madani said.

Responding to a question, he asserted that whatever they have to say on the verdict they will say only within the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram