Sunni Waqf Board to Seek Donations for Construction of Mosque, Hospital & Cultural Centre in Ayodhya

Lucknow: With the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya seeking donations from all over the world for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has also urged people to cooperate and help with the construction of a mosque, a hospital and an Indo-Islamic cultural centre at the five-acre land given to the Trust in Dhannipur village by UP government on the orders of Supreme Court.

As per information, two bank accounts will be opened in a few days for donations. The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation set up by the Sunni Waqf Board is about to open two bank accounts. One of these accounts will be for raising funds only for the construction of the mosque, while the other will be used for building of hospital and research centre on the mosque premises.

Speaking to News18, Trust spokesman Athar Hussain said the new office of the Trust in Lucknow will also be opened soon and the process will be complete by August 25. He informed that a portal will also be made to keep all the details related to money online. A company has also been finalised for this work and a domain has been allocated for the portal in the name of iicf.com.

Earlier, the UP Sunni Waqf Board had announced the formation of a Trust for the construction of mosque at the five-acre land in Ayodhya. The Chairperson of Sunni Waqf Board, Zufar Farooqui, had informed that the Trust would have 15 members, of which nine names were declared and the remaining six would be co-opted by these nine members. The chief trustee and the chairman of the newly constituted Trust will be the chief of UP Sunni Waqf Board.

The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at an alternative land in Ayodhya.