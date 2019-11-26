Sunni Waqf Board Won't Seek Review of SC's Ayodhya Verdict, No Decision Yet on 5-acre Land

Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided not to go for a review or curative petition on the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. In a key meeting on Tuesday, the resolution to not file any review was passed after the assent by 6 out of 7 members who were present on the occasion.

Razzaq Khan, the only member of the board who was in favour of filing a review petition, left the meeting midway. Speaking to the media, he said: “The majority decision is that review should not be called for. Only I opposed it while six members were in favour of not going for any review.”

On the issue of five acres of land being given to the board as per the decision of the apex court, Khan said: “The board will wait for the government to offer the land first and a decision will be taken after another meeting on the issue.”

Soon after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, chairperson of the board Zufar Farooqui had said they will not go for any kind of review or curative petition. He had also clarified that if any member seeks a review, it should not be seen as the line of the board.

“I, as chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, want to make it clear that we will not go for any review of the apex court's order or file any curative petition. Hence, any statement in this regard by any individual, lawyer or organisation that mentions the board going in for a review is not our line,” he had said.

The statement by Farooqui came after the board's counsel, Zafaryab Jilani, said in Delhi that the Ayodhya verdict “has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict”.

Jilani, however, later clarified that the press conference was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and he had reacted as its secretary and not as the counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board.

On the other hand, the AIMPLB has decided to file a petition seeking review of the judgment and said it was against accepting the five-acre land given for a mosque.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

