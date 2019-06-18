Sunny Deol, Bhagwant Mann Among Others Take Oath on Day 2 of Parliament Budget Session
Various MPs were sworn in on Day 2 of the Budget Session amid the sheer diversity of languages in which oath of office was taken, Sunny Deol's faux pas and Bhagwant Mann's enthusiastic banter.
File photo of Parliament building.
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, actor Sunny Deol and Aam Aadmi Party's lone MP Bhagwant Mann were among the leaders who took oath as members of 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
IUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and former Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Preneet Kaur were also administered oath on the second-day of the maiden session.
Dressed in jeans, white shirt and a blazer, Deol took oath in English amid cheers from the treasury benches.
There was a slip of tongue by the BJP MP from Gurdaspur when he said "withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country" instead of "uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country", but he quickly rectified it.
There was some banter between Mann and members of treasury benches after he ended his oath with the slogan 'Inqalab Zindabad'.
Badal concluded his oath with Sikh religious chant of 'Wahe Guruji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji de Fateh". Kaur, who is the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had a bandage on her forehead.
The maiden session of 17th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari among the prominent members who took oath on the first day.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Sanon Soaks Up the Sun in Maldives With Her Tribe, See All Pics
- Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
- Would You Like to Watch Adverts on Netflix And Hotstar? Some Will, if it Reduces Subscription Cost
- Bala Devi, 1 of 7 Manipuri Players on Boycott, Receives Call-up to Indian Women's Football Team Camp
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s