Sunny Deol, Bhagwant Mann Among Others Take Oath on Day 2 of Parliament Budget Session

Various MPs were sworn in on Day 2 of the Budget Session amid the sheer diversity of languages in which oath of office was taken, Sunny Deol's faux pas and Bhagwant Mann's enthusiastic banter.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Sunny Deol, Bhagwant Mann Among Others Take Oath on Day 2 of Parliament Budget Session
File photo of Parliament building.
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, actor Sunny Deol and Aam Aadmi Party's lone MP Bhagwant Mann were among the leaders who took oath as members of 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

IUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and former Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Preneet Kaur were also administered oath on the second-day of the maiden session.

Dressed in jeans, white shirt and a blazer, Deol took oath in English amid cheers from the treasury benches.

There was a slip of tongue by the BJP MP from Gurdaspur when he said "withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country" instead of "uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country", but he quickly rectified it.

There was some banter between Mann and members of treasury benches after he ended his oath with the slogan 'Inqalab Zindabad'.

Badal concluded his oath with Sikh religious chant of 'Wahe Guruji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji de Fateh". Kaur, who is the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had a bandage on her forehead.

The maiden session of 17th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari among the prominent members who took oath on the first day.

