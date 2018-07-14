GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sunny Leone Will Have to Omit 'Kaur' From Her Biopic's Title: SGPC

SGPC has objected to the usage of ‘Kaur’ in the title, ‘Karenjit Kaur - The untold story of Sunny Leone’, a biopic set to release on July 16 across social media platforms in which Sunny Leone plays herself.

Navleen Lakhi | News18.com@navleenlakhi

Updated:July 14, 2018, 8:05 PM IST
Sunny Leone Will Have to Omit 'Kaur' From Her Biopic's Title: SGPC
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and many among the Sikh community have taken objection to Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s biopic web series using the title ‘Kaur’.

SGPC has objected to the usage of ‘Kaur’ in the title, ‘Karenjit Kaur - The untold story of Sunny Leone’, a biopic set to release on July 16 across social media platforms in which Sunny Leone plays herself.

SGPC has demanded that Sunny should immediately omit ‘Kaur’ from the title of her web series keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Sikh community.

SGPC spokesperson Daljit Singh Bedi said, “Sunny has left her original identity and adopted a Christian name and married one as well. It does not matter what kind of story she works on but she should not use a Sikh name as she has quit the religion.”

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

