Sunny Leone Will Have to Omit 'Kaur' From Her Biopic's Title: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and many among the Sikh community have taken objection to Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s biopic web series using the title ‘Kaur’.SGPC has objected to the usage of ‘Kaur’ in the title, ‘Karenjit Kaur - The untold story of Sunny Leone’, a biopic set to release on July 16 across social media platforms in which Sunny Leone plays herself.SGPC has demanded that Sunny should immediately omit ‘Kaur’ from the title of her web series keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Sikh community.SGPC spokesperson Daljit Singh Bedi said, “Sunny has left her original identity and adopted a Christian name and married one as well. It does not matter what kind of story she works on but she should not use a Sikh name as she has quit the religion.”