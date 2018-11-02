English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone’s Bengaluru Event on Pro-Kannada Outfit's Radar, Over 300 Cops Deployed
The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene had taken offence to Leone’s portrayal of the character ‘veeramahadevi’ and called it an insult to the historical figure as well as Kannada culture.
Posters put in Bengaluru for Sunny Leone's event on Saturday.
Bengaluru: A pro-Kannada outfit has threatened to disrupt actor Sunny Leone’s performance in Bengaluru on November 3, claiming that it has bought over 200 tickets to the show.
In the past, the fringe group has taken to the streets, burning the actor’s effigies and even shedding blood, to demand that she turn down the role.
As the threats erupted, police on Friday assured the event organisers of adequate protection. Harish Mysore, the director of the event management company organising the show, said the event was not connected to the movie and hence, they had no reason to worry.
“The police commissioner has deployed over 300 personnel and we have hired a security agency with about 100 bouncers to make sure there is no untoward incident. Tickets have not been sold to them, they are only using these rumours to threaten us,” he said.
The show will also see performances by indie artist Raghu Dixit and will be hosted by Riyaz Basha of Kannada Bigg Boss fame.
Leone, who reached Bengaluru on Friday, posted a video for her fans, expressing her excitement over performing in the city.
| Edited by: Apoorva Misra
