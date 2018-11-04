English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone’s Bengaluru Performance Passes Off Peacefully as Pro-Kannada Outfit Backs Off
Police had tightened the security in and around the venue fearing that the members of a fringe group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KRVYS), would disrupt the show.
File photo of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Amid tight security, the maiden stage performance by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone in the city concluded without any hindrance.
Police had tightened the security in and around the venue fearing that the members of a fringe group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KRVYS), would disrupt the show.
The pro-Kannada outfit had threatened to disrupt the event. Around 200 policemen in civil dress were deployed at the venue.
The KRVYS, an offshoot of pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had been opposing the event, saying it would spoil the culture of Bengaluru and objecting to Leone’s lead role in multi-lingual movie Veera Mahadevi, a period drama portraying a warrior.
KRVYS state president R Harish said the agitation was called off as they had inputs that their rival group was planning to stage a parallel agitation only to defame them.
"We wanted a peaceful agitation. Our intention was never to create a commotion. Hence we backed off," said Harish.
The organisers had earlier planned to host the same event last year on December 31 night. However, it could not take place as the organisers had not obtained police permission.
Police had tightened the security in and around the venue fearing that the members of a fringe group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KRVYS), would disrupt the show.
The pro-Kannada outfit had threatened to disrupt the event. Around 200 policemen in civil dress were deployed at the venue.
The KRVYS, an offshoot of pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had been opposing the event, saying it would spoil the culture of Bengaluru and objecting to Leone’s lead role in multi-lingual movie Veera Mahadevi, a period drama portraying a warrior.
KRVYS state president R Harish said the agitation was called off as they had inputs that their rival group was planning to stage a parallel agitation only to defame them.
"We wanted a peaceful agitation. Our intention was never to create a commotion. Hence we backed off," said Harish.
The organisers had earlier planned to host the same event last year on December 31 night. However, it could not take place as the organisers had not obtained police permission.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- Leicester City Owner's Buddhist Funeral Held in Thailand with Royal Honour
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- 'Maybe I Don't Fit Constantine's Current Style of Play,' Says Soosairaj After India Snub
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...