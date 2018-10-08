Sunny Leone's Film Posters Burnt in Bengaluru, Protesters Demand Her Removal from Veeramadevi

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, on Monday morning burnt posters of Sunny Leone’s upcoming movie 'Veeramadevi' to protest the actor’s presence in the film.Protesters, who raised slogans and burnt the actor's effigy, objected to the makers casting Sunny Leone in the lead-role of 'Veeramahadevi'. The film is a Rs 100 crore period drama directed by VC Vadivudaiyan."If Sunny Leone plays this role, it will be an insult to our culture. Veeramahadevi is our goddess, we will not allow this," said Harish, president of KRV's Yuva Sena.The pro-Kannada group wants the filmmakers to give the role to some other actor and have said that if their demand is not met, they would not allow the film's release.They have also decided to mobilise groups in other states to protest against the film. "Sunny Leone is said to be visiting Bengaluru on November 3. We will not let her promote this movie in any of the states," Harish added.'Veeramadevi' is a character revered in south India, for being a warrior princess.The big-budget film will mark Leone's debut in Tamil and Telugu film industry. It will also be dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is being produced by Ponse Stephen under the banner Steves Corner. Leone reportedly underwent training in sword-fighting, horse riding and also learnt to speak Tamil for the role.This is not the first time that the actor faced the ire of the group. In December last year, the group had protested against the actor's performance in the city at a New Year's event.The matter was taken to the Karnataka high court. The court pulled up the government and the police department and directed them to ensure the safety of the actor. The actor, however, declined to perform at the event.