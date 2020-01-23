Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sunny Morning with Clear Sky Greets Delhiites

On Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sunny Morning with Clear Sky Greets Delhiites
Representative Image.

New Delhi: It was a clear and pleasant morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 80 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies and gusty winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day.

"The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius," he said.

The air quality recorded at 9:37 am was 276. Strong surface winds are expected to help improve air quality further, an official said.

Weather conditions in the north disrupted rail services, with 19 trains running late for up to four hours.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram