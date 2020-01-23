Sunny Morning with Clear Sky Greets Delhiites
On Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: It was a clear and pleasant morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.
According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 80 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted clear skies and gusty winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day.
"The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius," he said.
The air quality recorded at 9:37 am was 276. Strong surface winds are expected to help improve air quality further, an official said.
Weather conditions in the north disrupted rail services, with 19 trains running late for up to four hours.
