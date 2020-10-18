Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl Against KKR, Who Bring Back Kuldeep

Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match, here on Sunday. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is back in KKR’s playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna. In another change, Pacer Lockie Ferguson has replaced Chris Green. Sunrisers Hyderbad have brought in Basil Thampi in place of Khaleel Ahmed while big-hitting all-rounder Abdul Samad is also back in the mix.

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy. Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan and Basil Thampi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor