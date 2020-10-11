INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against RR

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. SRH made one change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad. The Royals made three changes, with Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa coming in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Andrew Tye.

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. SRH made one change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad. The Royals made three changes, with Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa coming in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Andrew Tye.

The Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan. Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 11, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
Next Story
Loading