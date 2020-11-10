Supaul Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Supaul (सुपौल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Supaul. Supaul is part of 8. Supaul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,80,019 eligible electors, of which 1,45,737 were male, 1,33,876 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Supaul in 2020 is =CP45/CM45*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,63,776 eligible electors, of which 1,37,835 were male, 1,25,936 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,369 eligible electors, of which 1,15,086 were male, 1,04,283 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Supaul in 2015 was 179. In 2010, there were 134.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Kishor Kumar of BJP by a margin of 37,397 votes which was 24.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 54.69% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Ravindra Kumar Raman of RJD by a margin of 15,400 votes which was 12.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.47% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 43. Supaul Assembly segment of Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Supaul Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Supaul are: Prabhash Chandra Mandal (LJP), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU), Minnatullah Rahmani (INC), Upendra Sharma (JVKP), Pankaj Kumar Mandal (PPID), Bhogi Mandal (RVJP), Mritunjay Kumar (JDS), Rajesh Kumar (VPI), Shiv Nath Prasad Gupta (RSD R), Suresh Kumar Azad (JHP), Anil Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.15%, while it was 55.33% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 295 polling stations in 43. Supaul constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 247. In 2010 there were 236 polling stations.

Extent:

43. Supaul constituency comprises of the following areas of Supaul district of Bihar: Community Development Block Marauna; Gram Panchayats Gopalpur Sire, Bakaur, Ghuran, Baruari, Pipra Khurd, Ramdatt Patti, Balwa, Karnpur, Laukha, Basbitti, Goth Baruari, Ekma, Balha, Bairo, Sukhpur Solhni, Telwa, Bairiya, Chainsinghpatti, Malhni, Parsarma Parsauni and Supaul (M) of Supaul Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Supaul.

Supaul seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Supaul is 391.54 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Supaul is: 26°08'06.7"N 86°32'57.5"E.

