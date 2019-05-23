English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supaul Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Supaul (सुपौल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Supaul is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Supaul is 56.67%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ranjit Ranjan of INC won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 59,672 votes which was 6.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vishwa Mohan Kumar of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,66,075 votes which was 23.80% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 44.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.52% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Supaul was: Ranjit Ranjan (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,373 men, 7,28,185 women and 25 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Supaul Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Supaul is: 26.2795 86.7899
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुपौल, बिहार (Hindi); সুপাউল, বিহার (Bengali); सुपौल, बिहार (Marathi); સુપૌલ, બિહાર (Gujarati); சுபவுல், பீகார் (Tamil); సుపౌల్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸುಪೌಲ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സുപൗൾ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Supaul Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JHP
--
--
Md. Abul Kalam Azad
INC
--
--
Ranjeet Ranjan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sudhakar Jha
RVJP
--
--
Krishan Dev Mandal
SHS
--
--
Dip Narayan Mandal
JKNPP
--
--
Bhim Kumar Gupta
VSP
--
--
Pramod Kumar Nirala
BLND
--
--
Naveen Kumar Singh
JD(U)
--
--
Dileshwar Kamait
IND
--
--
Sandip Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Md. Afroj Alam
JAP
--
--
Satya Narayan Mehta
AJPR
--
--
Sanjeet Kumar Choudhary
LSD
--
--
Sanjay Sardar
HSRP
--
--
Anand Pathak
IND
--
--
Dinesh Prasad Yadav
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar S/O- Yugeshwar Sah
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar S/O- Jawahar Lal Das
IND
--
--
Binod Kumar Sahu
BSP
--
--
Kiran Devi
