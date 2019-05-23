Supaul Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Supaul Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JHP -- -- Md. Abul Kalam Azad INC -- -- Ranjeet Ranjan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sudhakar Jha RVJP -- -- Krishan Dev Mandal SHS -- -- Dip Narayan Mandal JKNPP -- -- Bhim Kumar Gupta VSP -- -- Pramod Kumar Nirala BLND -- -- Naveen Kumar Singh JD(U) -- -- Dileshwar Kamait Leading IND -- -- Sandip Kumar Singh IND -- -- Md. Afroj Alam JAP -- -- Satya Narayan Mehta AJPR -- -- Sanjeet Kumar Choudhary LSD -- -- Sanjay Sardar HSRP -- -- Anand Pathak IND -- -- Dinesh Prasad Yadav IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar S/O- Yugeshwar Sah IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar S/O- Jawahar Lal Das IND -- -- Binod Kumar Sahu BSP -- -- Kiran Devi

8. Supaul is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Supaul is 56.67%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ranjit Ranjan of INC won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 59,672 votes which was 6.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Vishwa Mohan Kumar of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,66,075 votes which was 23.80% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 44.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.52% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Supaul was: Ranjit Ranjan (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,373 men, 7,28,185 women and 25 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Supaul is: 26.2795 86.7899Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुपौल, बिहार (Hindi); সুপাউল, বিহার (Bengali); सुपौल, बिहार (Marathi); સુપૌલ, બિહાર (Gujarati); சுபவுல், பீகார் (Tamil); సుపౌల్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸುಪೌಲ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സുപൗൾ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam)