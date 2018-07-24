Super 30 Mentor Lied About 26 Students Clearing IIT-JEE, Only 3 Qualified, Claim Former Students

Anand Kumar became a national hero after the success of his coaching institute, Super 30, which provided free training to students from economically marginalised sections for the the highly competitive IIT entrance tests.The mathematician, however, has now found himself in the centre of a controversy with a few former students alleging that he fudged the results of the institute's success.They have accused him of inflating the number of students who cleared this year’s IIT-JEE entrance examination. Kumar had previously said that 26 out of the 30 students enrolled in his institute had qualified this year. The former students told India Today that only three students had managed to crack the test.The acclaimed teacher has so far not made any comments about these allegations.The names of successful candidates as claimed by Anand Kumar included Onorjeet Goswami, Suraj Kumar, Yash Kumar and Suryakant.Only Onorjeet is a student at Super-30, the rest, who Anand Kumar claimed were his pupils, also study at other coaching institutes, the former students said. Kumar had promised them hefty money as scholarship to be part of the conspiracy, Gagan, a student of a student of Super-30, was quoted as saying.The students also alleged that many who wanted to enroll in the Super 30 institute would be taken to taken to another institute called Ramanuj Classes where they had to pay Rs 33,040 as coaching fee.They claimed that they were deceived by Kumar, who had told them that students would be enrolled into Super 30 institute based on their performance in Ramanuj Classes.According to recent reports, the teacher made close to Rs 1 crore by asking students to take admission in Ramnuj Classes.