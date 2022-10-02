Super Saptami for This Durga Puja Organiser as Guwahati Gets Ready for Ind vs SA 2nd T20I Match

For some 300 residents in Barsapara Guwahati, this is the second time that the Gokul Home Durga Puja Committee will host puja and this year, the event will be held more extravagantly. Residents of the apartment complex located right opposite the Assam Cricket Association Stadium or Barsapara Cricket Stadium have more than one reason to be elated and ecstatic.

“It’s like icing on the cake. On one hand, we have Durga Puja while on the other hand, we are privileged to have the international T20 match right opposite our residency. For us, the Puja started a couple of days back. Every day near the stadium gates there is a huge gathering that is flooded with light. It double Puja here” expressed Abhijit Deb, a resident of Gokul Homes and executive member of the Puja committee.

Gokul Homes was constructed in 2018. The apartment which has 88 apartments in its blocks, has over 300 people residing and celebrated its first Durga Puja event in 2021.

“Though the traffic restriction and huge movement of cricket lovers would, to some extent, impede our movement to the puja, we are happy. The atmosphere is already electrifying and on October 2, it shall be euphoric. We take it as the blessings of Maa Durga to be in such a privileged location on the Shaptami and the T20 match” expressed one of the residents of Gokul Homes.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several chief ministers of North-eastern states, Union Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and Jay Shah Secretary BCCI shall enjoy the India South Africa encounter in a full packed stadium on the Shaptami evening.

This will be the first game played at the venue after a gap of two and half years. The pitch favours bowling. Not a single time, the batting side has crossed 160 runs on this pitch. Out of the total 38,000 seats in the stadium, 21,200 of them are for the general public. The tickets for the match sold like hotcakes once the sale was declared.

Barsapara stadium has hosted 2 ODIs and 5 T20Is so far. In the five T20s, the results have favoured both teams defending and chasing the target. Excluding the one abandoned game, both sides have won twice. Seeing the pitch behaviour and the average first inning score, the team winning the toss should bowl first.​

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here