Super Sunday With Back-to-Back Meetings Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session from July 19

Sunday will be an extremely busy day just ahead of the start of the monsoon session of Parliament with several meetings lined up.

On July 18, at 11am, the government has convened an all-party meeting of floor leaders of Parliament. The meeting, which is coordinated by the Parliament Affairs Ministry, will see the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this meeting, the government and the opposition parties will briefly discuss the issues that they would like to highlight during the upcoming session. The government will talk about the crucial bills that need to be passed and the important issues on the agenda of legislative business. This is a form which is used generally by the treasury benches to convey a message to the opposition that they are ready for all kinds of discussion and debates but the House needs to function smoothly.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is also said to have called for a meeting of the Lok Sabha floor leaders on Sunday to discuss the functioning of a smooth session with them. This meeting will also be attended by the Parliamentary Affairs minister and deputy floor leader of the Lok Sabha Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on behalf of the government.

Sources also say that a similar meeting will be convened at the residence of the vice-president of India, who is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, for the floor leaders of the Upper House. On behalf of the government, senior ministers including Parliamentary Affairs minister and Leader of the House are among those who attend this meeting. The discussion again revolves around the issues concerning opposition and government and have a smooth functioning of the house without major disruptions can take place…

Sunday afternoon will also see a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary party executive meeting in which only a few leaders of the party, including senior ministers, will be present. This meeting is also likely to be attended by PM Modi who will guide the party in various respects on the upcoming session and how to make the most of it by being productive.

This meeting will later be followed by the meeting of the NDA floor leaders which is also attended by PM Modi. This is a meeting for better coordination between the NDA allies and where the government conveys to the partners the priority of their agenda and how they would want to seek everybody’s cooperation and coordination in a crucial session.

All of the above meetings are conventional and take place ahead of every session. The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 19 and will go on till August 13 with a total of 19 sittings.

